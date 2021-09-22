Boy, 5, dies after being pulled from pool at West Warwick home

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — West Warwick police say they’re investigating the death of a young boy over the weekend.

Around 9 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a Petti Drive home for a report of an unresponsive 5-year-old who had been pulled out of a swimming pool.

The first officers to arrive administered first aid before the child was taken to Kent County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families has been notified of the incident.

Police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.