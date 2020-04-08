Boy, 2, dies after being found unresponsive in Coventry pool

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A 2-year-old Coventry boy has died after he was found unresponsive in a pool Wednesday, according to the Coventry Police Department.

Officers responded to a home on Knotty Oak Shores after his parents reported him missing. Upon arrival, the officers found the boy in the pool.

He was rushed to Kent Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police later learned the child was being cared for by his parents when he climbed out of a first-floor window and over to the uncovered pool. Officers believe the child used a ladder that had been left inside the pool to get into the water.

No charges have been filed at this time, however, the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating the incident.