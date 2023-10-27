CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck in Cranston Friday evening.

Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano said the boy was walking across Phoenix Avenue near Atwood Avenue when he was struck.

The boy, who has not been identified, was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Patalano said he was not in a crosswalk at the time he was hit.

It’s unclear if charges will be filed, however, Patalano said the driver is fully cooperating with the investigation.