WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene of a box truck rollover on I-95 south in Warwick early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. just before Exit 13 and has shut down three lanes of travel.

A second car at the scene was damaged and seen being taken away from the scene.

No word on any injuries or what may have caused the crash.

