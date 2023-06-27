CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police have released body-worn camera footage from the deadly shooting of an armed homicide suspect last month.

Officers shot and killed James Harrison during a dramatic standoff in the area of Plainfield Pike on May 24. Police had been seeking Harrison, 52, on suspicion he shot and killed his mother and a neighbor in addition to wounding a teenage girl who lived next door to him in Johnston.

After Harrison crashed near the Cranston-Johnston line, police said they ordered him out of his vehicle. The video shows police scrambling into position behind cruisers and other obstacles before drawing their service weapons.

Police said Harrison then got out of his car and pointed a gun at the officers, which can briefly be seen in the video. Police immediately began firing at Harrison and his vehicle, smashing windows and pockmarking the SUV with holes.

After about 10 seconds, the gunfire subsided and police rushed over to a visibly bloodied Harrison before putting him in handcuffs. His body was limp and there’s a large patch of blood on the ground.

“Get a rescue here,” one officer can be heard shouting in the video. “Get a rescue!”

Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist told Target 12 that 10 officers were immediately put on leave after the fatal shooting, which is standard departmental policy. All officers have since returned to work, he noted.

Harrison was the suspect in a triple shooting earlier that day in Johnston. He was accused of killing his mother, 83-year-old Janet Harrison, along with a 44-year-old Thomas “TJ” May. Harrison was also suspected of shooting and wounding May’s 15-year-old daughter, who survived.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from a neighborhood dispute over Harrison peering into his neighbor’s window.

Cranston police on Tuesday released more than a dozen bodycam videos, which they said are part of the ongoing investigation.

Tim White and Anita Baffoni contributed to this report.