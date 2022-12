COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after crews pulled a body from an icy pond in Coventry.

Officials responded to Carbuncle Pond around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear how the body, only identified as a female, ended up in the pond.

Rhode Island State Police and the medical examiner’s office are on scene.

Police say the investigation will take hours.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.