WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the water in Warwick Thursday morning.

Officials responded to the area of Seminole Street just after 8:30 a.m.

The scene has since been cleared and police say they are now working to identify the body.

Police say it’s unrelated to the investigation of Charlotte Lester, the woman who has been missing for about a month.

At this time it does not appear to be suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.