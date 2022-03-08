WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a body was found in Warwick Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to Post Road for reports of a body that was discovered in a wooded area near T.F. Green International Airport.

Police said the body was “in the late stages of decomposition,” and may have been there for a while.

It’s unknown whether the person was a male or female. The R.I. Medical Examiner’s Office responded and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to police.

It’s unclear at this time whether the person’s death is considered suspicious.

Anyone who believes they have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Gregory Johnson of the Warwick Police Department Detective Division at (401) 468-4261.