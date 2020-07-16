Man’s body found in Warwick house fire

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A man’s body was recovered during a fire in Warwick early Thursday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Tom Bradley, crews were called to Namquid Drive around 3:30 a.m. for flames shooting through the roof of a home.

Bradley says they found heavy smoke coming from the front corner of the home and located the man inside. No one else was inside the home at the time.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

Warwick police say there are suspicious circumstances they are looking into and have not ruled anything out at this time.

The R.I. State Fire Marshal is on scene investigating.