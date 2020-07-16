Man’s body found in Warwick house fire

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A man’s body was recovered during a fire in Warwick early Thursday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Tom Bradley, crews were called to Namquid Drive around 3:30 a.m. for flames shooting through the roof of a home.

Bradley says they found heavy smoke coming from the front corner of the home and located the man inside. No one else was inside the home at the time.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

Warwick police say there are suspicious circumstances they are looking into and have not ruled anything out at this time.

The R.I. State Fire Marshal is on scene investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour