WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The body was found near the Red Beam Garage on Post Road, according to police.

Investigators believe the 51-year-old woman has been dead for two or three days.

The woman’s cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner, though police said there are no obvious signs of trauma.