Breaking News
Police searching for missing Providence man

Bobcat spotted in Coventry neighborhood

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are warning Coventry residents of a recent bobcat sighting.

The Coventry Police Department posted several photos sent to them from a resident to its Facebook page on Friday. The resident told them the bobcat was hanging out in her driveway on Torch Lane.

Bobcat (Lynx rufus) A local resident from Torch Lane sent us these photos of a bobcat in her driveway. We contacted…

Posted by Coventry Police Department, RI on Friday, October 4, 2019

Police said bobcats, though rarely spotted, can sometimes be seen traveling through backyards or walking across roads in rural areas.

While bobcats don’t necessarily present themselves as a danger to humans or pets, police are urging residents to take precautions.

Police said residents should keep an eye on their pets while they’re outside, especially during dawn to dusk when bobcats are most active. Free-ranging poultry and domestic rabbits are most susceptible to being attacked by bobcats.

Residents should also secure unintended food sources, like garbage, to reduce unnecessary interactions. Bobcats will scratch and bite if threatened, posing a danger to any resident or pet that provokes one.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams

Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring
Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring: WPRI 12 employees give back to community