CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management are warning people to avoid contact with John L. Curran Upper Reservoir in Cranston due to blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, blooms in bodies of water and produces toxins that can harm humans and animals.

Contaminated bodies of water are generally bright green in color and may look like thick pea soup or green cottage cheese, according to the DEM.

Health officials advise staying away from the reservoir, as even skin contact with the toxins in the water can cause irritation.

If you, a pet, or a child accidentally ingests water blue-green algae and begins to experience serious symptoms, contact a health care provider.