WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island partnered with Millonzi Fine Catering to deliver 1,000 free turkeys that will eventually go to Rhode Island families in need.

More than 150 of those turkeys were delivered to the headquarters of the community agency Project Hand Up! Tuesday morning on Factory Street in West Warwick.

From there, the agency will provide them to families along with food items to prepare an entire holiday meal.

Blue Cross is expected to make a second delivery of 150 turkeys to the agency on Thursday.

The deliveries are part of an initiative to distribute 6,000 turkeys to Rhode Island families. Most of them were distributed around Thanksgiving.