Blue Angels return to North Kingstown in 2023

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are returning to Rhode Island after a nearly three-year hiatus.

The Blue Angels are usually featured in the annual Open House Air Show in Quonset, but the event has been canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

The Blue Angels will be taking off in North Kingstown the last weekend of June 2023, though it’s unclear whether it is connected to the Open House Air Show.

The Open House Air Show has not made any formal announcement that the event will return in 2022 or 2023.

North Kingstown will be the only stop the Blue Angels will make in New England throughout their upcoming tour.