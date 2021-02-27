Blood drive held for 2-year-old battling rare form of cancer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A blood drive was held Friday night to benefit Rowan Shaw, a two-year-old boy from Warwick battling a rare form of cancer.

12 News first introduced you to him earlier this month in our “Small But Strong” series.

The blood drive was held at the American Legion on West Shore Rd. and more than 20 people donated, filling up nearly every available appointment.

“I can’t believe how many people have come out and shown support for this wonderful little kid,” said Jamie Carroll, who organized the blood driver. “To be sick at two years old, none of us wants that, but he’s really inspired a lot of people to do really great things

Rowan has been back in a Boston hospital for the past week, as part of a clinical trial. He just finished up his radiation treatment and is coming home from the hospital later this evening.

The community is throwing him a welcome home parade, inviting police officers, firefighters, and anyone else who wants to flash their lights in Rowan’s neighborhood to show their support.