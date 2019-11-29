Black Friday shopping underway

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Thanksgiving leftovers are put away and shoppers are now focused on scoring big deals.

For some, that meant waiting in long lines for doors to open at midnight.

Eyewitness News cameras were inside Warwick Mall where it looked like a typical shopping day despite the very early morning hours.

“I just wanted to see the sales, see what’s going on and I’m excited to be here!”

Devlin Andrews of Coventry says he and his friends came to the mall to get in on the excitement of the holiday season.

“It’s always better to be here in person, the stores go all out, it’s cool to see the Christmas ambiance of everything, it’s just the experience of it. When else do you get to be at the mall at 4 a.m.”

Outside the Walmart in Seekonk, one family took a more serious approach to Black Friday. Rochelle Dickson spent her entire Thanksgiving in line, camped out since Wednesday night.

“For all the good deals. And the experience. Exactly. We have it heated so it’s nice and warm in our tent,” Dickson said. “We’re getting a few apple watches, iPods, couple phones and everything like that so we’re getting a lot of electronics and stuff like that this year.”

