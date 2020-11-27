Black Friday crowds smaller in RI than years past

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For years, Black Friday was a time people used to camp out awaiting the opening of big box stores to get their holiday deals, but this year many are shifting to online shopping as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

About ten minutes before the Warwick Mall opened at 5 a.m., there were only about 15 to 20 people in line camping out — a huge difference from past years where lines are normally wrapped around stores.

Warwick Mall General Manager Domenic Schiavone said they have been seeing increased volume in traffic for days. He says stores have already rolled out their holiday deals, which is what is bringing people out.

Amidst the pandemic, safety is top of mind, and coronavirus regulations are already in place at the mall. Hand sanitizer is readily available and they are requiring masks, even handing them out.

Even with the financial hardships the pandemic has brought on, the National Retail Federation is expecting total holiday sales to increase between 3.6% and 5.2%.

Brad Hutchinson of Johnston told 12 News that he had been waiting outside the Warwick Mall since 3 p.m. on Thursday, trying to get what he calls the “hottest thing on the market,” a PS5.

“I think it gave me a better shot actually because I think since the mall didn’t open at midnight it drew away a lot of people because we’ve had a ton of people drive by. Probably been like 50 cars that kind of drove away when they saw the line,” he said. “I’ve done Black Friday the past two years I’ve had so much fun with my boys. They didn’t come out with me this year but I had to camp out. So I’m hoping for the best.”

Workers at the Warwick Mall say they are expecting to stay busy and not too crazy, but are prepared for the worst.

Schiavone said they will close down entrances if need be to regulate the size of crowds and ensure there is enough social distancing occurring.

