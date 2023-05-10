WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s infamous “black coyotes” are on their way to their forever home.

Libby and Bella, who are believed to be wolf hybrids, left the Warwick Animal Shelter Saturday. The 6-month-old sisters are being brought to a sanctuary in Ohio called the Red Riding Hood Rescue Project.

The dogs gained notoriety after the two were spotted near Oakland Beach late last month. Libby and Bella spent several days on the lam, sauntering down streets, running through yards and playing with one another along the shoreline.

The wolfdogs were originally thought to be coyotes, until it was discovered that the two were intentionally set loose from a home on Powhatan Street.

The dogs’ DNA is currently being tested to determine their exact breeds, though the Warwick Animal Shelter decided it would be best to send the dogs to the sanctuary because “it is not in their best interest to stay here” until the results come back.

The Red Riding Hood Rescue Project is a sanctuary specifically for wolfdogs. While it is legal to own wolf hybrids in Ohio, Rhode Island is one of 12 states where it’s against the law.

Even though the sanctuary didn’t initially have room for the two dogs, more than a dozen volunteers spent the entire weekend building a large doghouse in anticipation of their arrival. The sanctuary requested donations to pay for the dogs’ travel expenses and their new doghouse, which has been dubbed the “401 Run.”

The sanctuary expects the dogs to be skittish while getting used to their new surroundings, which is why they will be given time to decompress. Both Libby and Bella will be put up for adoption once they’re properly trained and socialized.

The two residents who intentionally released the wolfdogs have since been arrested and are facing animal cruelty and abandonment charges.