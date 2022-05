COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry residents are being urged to stay indoors after a black bear was seen walking through Wood Estates Monday afternoon.

The Coventry Police Department posted on social media that the bear was spotted near Wisteria Drive.

Police are asking everyone to stay indoors and to keep their doors and windows closed.

This is the 10th bear sighting reported this year, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.