WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The highly anticipated BJ’s Market has finally opened its doors in Warwick.

A spokesperson for BJ’s Wholesale Club told 12 News the new location, located in the old Toys ‘R’ Us building on East Avenue, won’t look anything like the company’s other locations.

BJ’s Market is 30% smaller and will be much cozier than their warehouse-style stores.

They will have a tasting bar, which will allow members to sample new products, and an Express Pay option for those looking to avoid waiting in long lines at checkout.

The market will also be an “innovation lab” for the company, which means it will test new products, assortments, displays and customer service enhancements.

The company hopes members will not only be receptive, but also tell them what they like and don’t like about the first-of-its-kind location.