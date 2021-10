PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The annual Big Brothers Big Sisters “Halloween Hike” was held on Saturday morning in Providence.

The walk kicked off at 10 a.m. and Roger Williams Park in Providence.

After there was snacks, art and crafts, face painting and other family friendly activities.

12 News Anchor Mike Montecalvo led the start off the walk from the carousel.

Prizes were also given out for the best Halloween costume.