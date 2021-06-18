Bat discovered on Goddard Park beach tests positive for rabies

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A brown bat found on the beach at Goddard Memorial State Park last week has tested positive for rabies, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

The DEM said the bat was discovered by a Massachusetts veterinarian who was walking along the beach last Thursday.

The woman brought the bat to a DEM environmental police officer and requested it be tested. Within 24 hours, the DEM said the bat had tested positive for rabies.

At this time, there is no known exposure to the bat.

Anyone who came into direct contact with the bat or was walking their pet and they came into contact with it is urged to contact the R.I. Department of Health’s Center for Acute Infectious Disease Epidemiology by calling (401) 222-2577 or the after hours line at (401) 276-8046 for treatment guidance.