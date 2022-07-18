WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified an 83-year-old Warwick woman as the driver in a deadly car crash at Tommy’s Clam Shack in Warwick on Friday.

A car slammed through multiple picnic tables at the outdoor eatery, killing 66-year-old Susan Hjerpe and injuring Hjerpe’s husband, according to police.

At the time of the accident, there were no safety barricades at the establishment. 12 News cameras captured newly installed barricades on Monday.

Police said the woman accidentally hit the accelerator.

12 News spoke to Rick Simone, executive director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association, who said it is difficult to get safety barricades for outdoor dining.

“However, I can say that it is hard to come by this equipment,” Simone said. “It really is. We were very fortunate that we did get the grant through the governor’s office to be able to do this.”

Safety barricades on Federal Hill were implemented for outdoor dining events like ‘Al Fresco on the Hill.’

“We looked at trends, what happened nationwide, on how to keep the areas safe, how to set up traffic patterns that were safe but yet comfortable for guests as we did it,” Simone said.

Simone said an open conversation on safety equipment would help businesses across the state.

“I do think that it will help other people take a look at it and we’re happy to share what we’ve bought, how we’ve bought, how it’s rated — and I think that other areas throughout the state can work with the traffic and engineering teams from those city and towns to come up with a plan,” Simone said.

Tommy’s Clam Shack released a statement Friday on their Facebook page about the incident.

“Thomas and his staff offers our deepest sympathies to all impacted by the unfortunate incident on Friday afternoon,” the statement said.

The owner of Tommy’s Clam Shack declined to comment until a full police report is released.