Barricaded man arrested after standoff ends peacefully in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police say a man has been arrested and brought to Rhode Island Hospital for evaluation after barricading himself in his home for hours overnight.

Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday when they got calls of a domestic assault on Tiogue Avenue.

Officers said 40-year-old Kyle Wilkinson threatened his girlfriend with a handgun before inside the home before she was able to escape.

When police confronted Wilkinson, he was not complying with them. They say he appeared to be wearing body armor, then barricaded himself inside the home.

Residents in the area were asked to evacuate as the Coventry and West Warwick regional SWAT Team and state police tried to negotiate with Wilkinson.

Police say they were able to safely arrest Wilkinson around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

He will likely be arraigned on several domestic and weapons related charges.