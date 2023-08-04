COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Baja’s, a locally-owned Mexican restaurant chain, is planning on opening a new location in Coventry, 12 News has learned.

The new restaurant will be named “Baja’s Fresh Grill.” It will be located at the corner of Tiogue Avenue and Hopkins Hill Road, where the old Shell gas station used to be.

While this restaurant will be Baja’s 15th overall, it will be the 12th location in Rhode Island.

It’s unclear exactly when the restaurant will open, however, it is listed as “coming soon” online.

Baja’s offers a variety of Mexican dishes, including tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, enchiladas and chimichangas.

This comes as another Mexican restaurant, Lake Taco, prepares to open up down the road where Morse Tavern used to be. Lake Taco is set to open sometime this fall.

The owners of Lake Taco also operate other popular restaurants across the state, including Black Oak Kitchen & Drinks, Back40 Food & Drink, Union & Main and Evie’s Cocktails & Comforts.