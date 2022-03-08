EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is searching for who’s responsible for the “ritualistic sacrificial killing” of animals.

On Feb. 25, East Greenwich police found a plastic bag on Water Street that contained a calf’s head, lamb head, kid goat head and several rooster heads, along with grains and colored materials associated with previous animal sacrifice investigations, according to the RISPCA.

Two hand-drawn pictures were also found in the bag.

The RISPCA’s law enforcement division said it’s believed the remains were “from animals that were sacrificed as part of a religious ritual.”

Courtesy RISPCA

The Humane Society of the United States previously offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Last month, the RISPCA said several chickens were killed in a “brutal” way and “not consistent with humane killings that would meet religious exemptions.”

Other birds have also been found discarded around the state, including on the side of the road, at a cemetery, and in one Rhode Islander’s front yard, the RISPCA said.

Earl Newman, RISPCA’s humane law enforcement agent, said they’ve been working on this case for more than a year.

Anyone with information on the animal remains or the drawings is asked to contact RISPCA at (401) 438-8150 ext. 3.