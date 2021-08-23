Axe-throwing facility coming to Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ If you’re a Rhode Islander with an axe to grind, then you’re in luck.

Connecticut-based Blue Ox Axe Throwing plans to open a facility in Cranston this fall.

The venue, which will be located off of Atwood Avenue, is scheduled to open Sept. 25, according to owner Carlos Cayboria.

“I am so enthralled to bring axe throwing to Cranston,” Cayboria said. “Our team has received overwhelming support from the town during the opening process and I hear daily from Cranston residents about their excitement to throw.”

“I am looking forward to creating a location for people to let loose, have fun and enjoy each other. I can’t wait for what this can add to the great community here,” he continued.

The 5,000 square-foot facility will have seven private throwing lanes with two targets each. Throwers are also allowed to bring their own food and beverages, though no hard liquor is allowed.

“We are looking forward to forging relationships with the small businesses in our community. I am passionate about the success of small businesses and am excited to get to know all our neighbors,” Cayboria said.

Patrons will have the option to book either a one-hour “open throw” or two-hour “social throw” session. The social throw sessions, according to Cayboria, are recommended for larger groups.

Open throw sessions cost $25 per thrower, while social throw sessions cost $45 per thrower. Three throwers are required to book a social throw session.

Anyone interested in visiting the venue is encouraged to book a session in advance online, by calling (203) 626-9425 or emailing cranston@blueoxaxe.com.

Blue Ox Axe Throwing also has locations in both Wallingford and Bridgeport.