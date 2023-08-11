COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police have arrested a disbarred attorney for allegedly misappropriating funds from an estate he was representing.

Christopher Bijesse has been charged with unlawful appropriation of more than $1,000.

State police say they received a complaint in October from the Supreme Court Office of Disciplinary Counsel that Bijesse had misused $34,000 from a Coventry man’s estate he had been the executor for since July 2018.

A review of the account showed there were 33 transactions where funds were transferred or withdrawn by Bijesse or his law firm, which he then used for personal or business expenses, according to police.

Bijesse was arraigned by a justice of peace and released with a future court date.