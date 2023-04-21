WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the suspects accused of letting two dogs loose in Warwick appeared in court Friday on animal cruelty charges.

Andrew Sanville, 32, was arraigned on charges of animal cruelty, abandonment of animals, improper care of dogs and failure to vaccinate against rabies. He was ordered held without bail.

Sanville and 29-year-old Amanda Bray were arrested after police determined they intentionally let the dogs out over the weekend. Originally thought to be coyotes, the dogs were seen roaming around neighborhoods during the daytime, leading to calls to police from concerned residents.

Bray was released on personal recognizance Thursday.

The dogs’ original owner told investigators he used to live on Powhatan Street. When he moved to Woonsocket, he decided to leave the dogs behind with Sanville and Bray who still lived in his old home.

Police say those two dogs, along with 13 cats, were found living in deplorable conditions at a home on Seaview Avenue. Those animals were brought to the Warwick Animal Shelter.

The dogs’ DNA is currently being tested to determine their exact breeds — results could take four to six weeks to come back. Their future is uncertain since it’s illegal to own wolf hybrids in Rhode Island.

The dogs’ original owner is not facing any charges at this time.