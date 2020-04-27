12 RESPONDS //
Amid pandemic, Warwick will offer city services by appointment

West Bay

City Hall adds clear plastic barriers to service counters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the City of Warwick)

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Warwick is resuming public service at several essential agencies by appointment only.

Mayor Joseph Solomon said in a news release Monday that it’s necessary to get city business going again in a “measured, incremental” fashion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents should call the city agency to set up an appointment before going to the office in-person, the city’s Emily Martineau said.

Appointments are available starting this week at the following offices:

  • Board of Canvassers
  • Building Department
  • City Clerk
  • Community Development
  • Economic Development
  • Planning Department
  • Tax Assessor
  • Tax Collector

Previously, the majority of city offices had been closed, save the mayor’s office, public safety departments and the public works department. While multiple agency employees had been enlisted to work remotely, some departments were still starting to see a backlog, the city said.

The mayor said social distancing is still necessary, and any visitor who shows up for a scheduled city agency appointment is still advised to wear a mask or face covering. City employees are also required to wear masks at all times unless they’re working alone in an office.

Clear plastic barriers, similar to those being installed at many local retailers, have been added to service counters at the city hall. Offices are also going onto staggered schedules to minimize the number of employees in the building at the same time.

“It is going to be a very long time before we are back to ‘business as usual,’ but we do need to lay the groundwork for reopening and stabilizing our economy,” Solomon said.

