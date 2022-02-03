Ambulances surround Coventry rehab center after fire breaks out inside

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly 20 ambulances lined up outside the Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center of Rhode Island Thursday night.

The Coventry Fire Department confirms that a fire broke out on the third floor of the facility, which is located on Woodland Drive.

It appears the ambulances were called to evacuate the residents, though it’s unclear where they’re being transported to at this time.

12 News is reaching out to the facility and will update this story as soon as more information is provided.

