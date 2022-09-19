CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Attorney General Peter Neronha’s Office, as well as both Cranston and Rhode Island State Police, are investigating the death of a man who had been placed in restraints prior to being transported to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said Cranston police responded to a hotel for an individual in need of medical assistance last Thursday morning.

Police officers called for a rescue after the man indicated he needed help.

“At some point during the interaction, police assisted fire personnel by restraining the individual,” said Brian Hodge, a spokesperson for Neronha’s office.

The man, who has not been identified, was then taken to Rhode Island Hospital by ambulance. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Cranston police contacted the attorney general’s office and state police about the death in accordance with the state’s protocol for deaths while in police custody.

“The matter is currently under joint review by the Attorney General’s Office, the State Police, and the Cranston Police Department,” Hodge said.

Cranston police declined to provide further information.