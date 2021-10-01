After refusing to get vaccinated, Cranston dentist ordered by the state to stop seeing patients

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has ordered a Cranston dentist to temporarily close his practice after he publicly stated he would not comply with the state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Dr. Stephen Skoly told The Providence Journal earlier this week that he would not be vaccinated by the Oct. 1 deadline, adding that he hoped his defiance would prompt the state to review the requirement.

Instead, the state did the exact opposite.

On Friday, R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott demanded Skoly stop seeing patients at his Chapel View practice until he gets immunized.

12 News has reached out to Skoly for comment but has yet to hear back.