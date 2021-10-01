CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

After refusing to get vaccinated, Cranston dentist ordered by the state to stop seeing patients

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RIDOH_1535408102566.JPG

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has ordered a Cranston dentist to temporarily close his practice after he publicly stated he would not comply with the state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Dr. Stephen Skoly told The Providence Journal earlier this week that he would not be vaccinated by the Oct. 1 deadline, adding that he hoped his defiance would prompt the state to review the requirement.

Instead, the state did the exact opposite.

On Friday, R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott demanded Skoly stop seeing patients at his Chapel View practice until he gets immunized.

12 News has reached out to Skoly for comment but has yet to hear back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: Craig Sculos V.P. Bally's Twin River Resort Casino

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community