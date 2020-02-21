After months of revisions, TF Green redevelopment plan nears final approval

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Rhode Island Airport Corporation’s plan to redevelop T.F. Green International Airport is ready for takeoff and travelers were given one last opportunity to provide feedback.

The recently updated master plan, according to RIAC, includes renovations to the airport’s terminal, the addition of new concessions and shops and parking improvements.

RIAC revealed its updated master plan to the public during an open house on Thursday. After taking any last suggestions into consideration, they will submit their finalized plan to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for approval.

The master plan took 18 months for RIAC to complete and is a culmination of ideas from several open houses and forums, according to John Goodman, the director of public relations for RIAC.

During the open house, informational posters were on display that detailed RIAC’s potential plans for the next five years and plans for as far out as two decades from now.

Goodman said over the past several years the airport has seen a lot of growth. He said the plans being taken into consideration are what the airport would do if that growth remains steady.

“All of this will not necessarily come to be, this is our plan if the growth continues over the next 20 years,” Goodman explained.

One of RIAC’s long term goals includes expanding the terminal. Michael Zarum, president of the Buckeye Group Coalition that oversees the environmental impacts of the airport, is unsure if an extended terminal is even necessary.

“Every time I walk through the terminal, it’s empty,” Zarum said. “We just had Frontier Airlines cancel flights and I don’t want to see more money wasted.”

Last October, RIAC released renderings of new stores and restaurants potentially coming to T.F. Green, which includes Wahlburgers, Hope & Main and Federal Hill Brick Oven Pizza.

The airport also plans on renovating bathrooms and rest areas inside the terminal, Goodman said.

“We want to make sure the airport is something every Rhode Islander is proud of and it puts our best step forward,” Goodman said.

Goodman said the construction of new restaurants and shops, as well as improvements to the terminal’s public facilities, will begin this summer.

The updated master plan comes nearly three years after the airport completed its runway expansion project. RIAC said there are currently no runway expansion or realignment projects being taken into consideration.