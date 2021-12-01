After Michigan tragedy, Coventry school leaders reflect on recent gun scare

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A deadly shooting at a Michigan high school earlier this week has one local school district looking back on the lessons they learned during their own recent gun scare.

Last month, Coventry High School was placed into lockdown after someone was overheard saying “he has a gun” as students passed between classes.

“We do lockdown drills all the time,” Assistant Superintendent Don Cowart said. “This was a real lockdown.”

Students, teachers and staff remained in lockdown for four hours until police could confirm there was no active threat.

“Teachers sheltered in place with students, meaning they stayed on campus in their rooms, doors were closed, locked, barricaded and kids stayed inside until we let them know it’s all clear,” Cowart explained. “We were clearing kids out of classrooms and once we cleared a room, we marked it as cleared and we moved the kids to a holding space, which was the auditorium.”

After officers searched each student one by one, they were shuttled over to a satellite lot on Tiogue Avenue where their parents and guardians could pick them up.

Ultimately, no gun was found, and the student responsible was identified and charged with disorderly conduct.

Superintendent Craig Levis said once the building was cleared and the investigation was completed, school officials gathered to discuss what did and didn’t work.

“There is no imminent danger to anybody we found out, but there’s a lot of lessons we can learn,” Levis said.

Following the tragic school shooting in Michigan, we’re taking a look at safety protocols at schools in Rhode Island.



Just last month, Coventry High School had a scare of its own and school leaders tell me they’ve learned a lot from it. Hear from them at 5:30 on @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/QihtIHUh2G — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) December 1, 2021

12 News Law Enforcement Analyst Steve O’Donnell said students across Rhode Island are taught to run, hide, fight and alert during active shooter situations.

O’Donnell said the method was initially taught to students after the Sandy Hook tragedy, where staying put inside a classroom made students and teachers an easy target for the shooter.

The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) requires every district to have a school safety plan that they review and practice annually. Districts are also required to conduct school safety assessments.

Following the most recent school shooting in Michigan, a spokesperson for RIDE said a model school safety plan was shared with schools across the state, as well as a school emergency procedures toolkit.

The spokesperson said R.I. Education Commissioner Angelica Infanté-Green sent the resources in an email to all superintendents and principals on Tuesday and offered assistance to schools that may need additional support.

Levis said among the lessons they learned following last month’s lockdown was how to communicate better, including how quickly they get the police involved, issue a lockdown and notify students, teachers and parents of the situation.

During next week’s school committee meeting, Levis said they plan on discussing potential improvements to the district’s school safety plan.

“Out of this crisis came this wonderful opportunity for growth and for change,” Levis said.