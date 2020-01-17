After fighting with property owners, Cranston family given keys to late woman’s apartment

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The family of a Cranston woman who was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street last weekend can finally get inside of her apartment to ensure she receives a proper burial.

Angelina Cruz Hernandez, 76, was crossing Dyer Avenue in front of her apartment complex Saturday evening when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cruz Hernandez’s daughter, Alice Negron, tells Eyewitness News her mother was loved by her seven children and cherished by her 18 grandchildren.

“She was a very strong and loving mom. A single mom,” Negron said. “Unfortunately, she passed away Saturday in a tragic accident.”

Negron said instead of mourning the loss of her mother, she has spent her week making trips to court and speaking with lawyers because her mother’s apartment building wouldn’t let her inside.

“When we went to go in, they changed the locks,” she said.

Without being able to get inside her mother’s apartment, Negron said several key documents ─ and money Cruz Hernandez set aside for her funeral ─ were unaccounted for.

Negron said she was in the process of being documented as her mother’s emergency contact with the apartment but her mother died before it was made official.

She said since she’s not formally listed as her emergency contact, the property owners said they couldn’t legally let her inside.

Late Friday evening, the owner, Carpionato Group, showed up at the apartment complex and handed Negron the keys to her mother’s apartment.

Since Cruz Hernandez’s passing, Negron said her family is finding strength in one another. A candlelight vigil was held for Cruz Hernandez Friday afternoon at the spot where she was killed.