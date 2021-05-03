After deadly motorcycle crash, Coventry family wants town to take action

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The family of a Coventry man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend is urging the town to prevent another tragedy by making that stretch of road safer.

One of Everett Gibbons’ four children, Nicole Gibbons, tells 12 News he was the one who died after his motorcycle veered off the roadway Sunday morning.

“It’s very devastating,” Nicole said. “It’s impossible to wrap our heads around.”

Nicole said her father was an experienced motorcyclist, and police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

“He was the most hardworking man you’ll ever know,” Nicole said. “He’d take the shirt off of his back for anybody and everybody. He loved his kids and he would of never left us behind like this if it were up to him.”

Everett’s family set up a small roadside memorial for him at the crash site, located on Flat River Road near Gillespie Court.

In the wake of their father’s death, Nicole and her family are asking the town to make that section of Flat River Road safer for drivers and motorcyclists alike.

While there are reflective signs, a lowered speed limit and a mirror mark on the curve, Nicole said it’s not enough.

“I don’t want anyone to suffer what we already have,” she added. “It needs to be brought attention to, whether it’s a light over here, anything, so that no one loses a loved one again.”

Cheyanne Mathias lives nearby and tells 12 News it’s a dangerous area. She agreed that changes must be made.

“I would like to see some flashing lights, maybe at the bottom of the hill and the top as well,” Mathias said. “Some guardrails would help save lives as well.”

This is the second deadly crash to occur on this stretch of road over the past two weeks. On April 18, a two-car collision claimed the life of a 42-year-old Coventry man and injured his passenger.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

Coventry Police Detective Richard Pendola tells 12 News this stretch of road has been a concern for some time and the town is working with the R.I. Department of Transportation to make improvements.