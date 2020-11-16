After deadly crash, Cranston residents urge drivers to slow down

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston residents are expressing concern about how people drive through their neighborhood after a head-on crash claimed a man’s life over the weekend.

Julian Alba, 35, died as a result of the crash Saturday night on Scituate Avenue which also sent his passenger to the hospital along with three people from the vehicle he hit.

Alba was going more than double the speed limit at the time, according to Cranston Police Major Todd Patalano.

“It is a sharp turn here but if you use due care, there will be no problem,” he said. “In this case, we believe speed was a factor.”

Police said Alba lost control of his car at the curve near Sweet Pea Drive. A woman who lives in the area told 12 News that portion of Scituate Avenue can be tricky and speeding is often an issue.

“It’s a horrible tragedy,” Jill Kennedy said. “However fast he went was too fast, so it’s just very sad.”

The vehicle Alba was driving had illegal tires which are designed for race tracks, according to police.

Kennedy and her neighbor Jim Brodeur said they’ve lived in the area for close to two decades and pointed out that the speed limit drops to 35 miles per hour by Council Rock Road, where the collision happened.

“The speed limits do change on this road,” Kennedy said. “If you aren’t looking for it, you don’t know it.”

While police say they’ve increased patrols in the area, Kennedy and Brodeur made a plea to drivers to slow down.

“People come right up on your bumper and you’re doing the speed limit and they are pressing you on it,” Brodeur said. “It would be nice to have extra police presence in the area and control the traffic flow.”

Police said the crash remains under investigation.