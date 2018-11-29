After 2 years, family still holding out hope missing man will be found

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Norman Baxter has a sense humor.

“A little on the quiet side,” his mother Frances Baxter said. “Funny. Had a lot of friends.”

The West Warwick man played guitar and always had time for his niece April.

“He’d do anything I took an interest in and tried connecting with me about it,” April Gordon Baxter said.

He was loved.

On Feb. 5, 2017, Norman left his job at The Home Depot in Providence.

“I was waiting for him to come in and I fell asleep and there was a message on the phone,” Frances recalled.

For some reason, Norman was calling from Kent Hospital in Warwick.

“That was the last time I heard from him,” Frances said. “It’s terrible. I just expected him to be calling me and I just thought he’d call. And, nothing.”

West Warwick Police Sgt. Sean Lukowicz said they started searching the places Norman was known to visit.

“After May of 2017, we didn’t have any new leads,” Lukowicz said. “We came up with nothing, so we were reaching outside our jurisdiction for some help from the public.”

First, they turned to social media for leads. Now, a new approach.

Lukowicz added the disappearance of Norman Baxter to a new deck of cold case playing cards in hopes it will put a spotlight on the investigation. He hopes it will lead to tips in the case.

“I would ask that they contact us and let us know,” he said.

Anyone who has information on this case or any other Rhode Island cold cases should call 1-877-RI-SOLVE or visit the Cold Case RI Facebook page.

As Frances waits for a tip about her son, she can’t stop thinking about Norman and that guitar.

“Music is real hard,” she said. “It’s very tough. It gets the memory going. That’s my baby.”

More Stories: The Cold Case Cards »