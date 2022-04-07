WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — April is Distracted Driving Awareness month and now more than ever a West Warwick family is pushing for change.

Advocates and those who knew Matt Dennison, who was killed by an alleged drunk driver earlier this year, will gather at 11 a.m. at the West Warwick Police Youth Services Center to send a message about the dangers of impaired driving.

Justin Lake, the coach of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich (WWEWG) high school hockey team, where Dennison was a captain, will be among those at the event.

Dennison’s father, Mark, recently sat down with 12 News to reflect on his son’s life while also pushing to change the state’s DUI laws.

“Matt’s not the only 17-year-old that has passed this year from this terrible, terrible thing,” he said.

“Everybody knows the dangers of driving under the influence … whatever the legislators need from me, they’ve got a partner in me,” he continued. “I’m just asking they take a serious hard look at these laws and they make some meaningful changes … we need to deter people from taking these actions. There is very little punishment for the people that do these things, and they are crimes, so we need to address them accordingly.”

Cathy Andreozzi, who founded the Tori Lynn Andreozzi Foundation, will also attend Thursday’s event. On March 26, 2003, Tori was hit by a drunken driver — leaving her with a severe brain injury.

The families of others impacted by distracted and drunk driving crashes will also be at Thursday’s event.