CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Visits at the ACI’s Intake Service Center are on hold until further notice.

According to Chief of Information Officer J.R Ventura, crews are doing maintenance work and due to safety concerns, the prison is not allowing visitors at the center.

The ACI canceled scheduled visits that began on Friday and are expected to be resumed within the next few days, Ventura said.

He said there has been no reported issues at the Intake Service Center.