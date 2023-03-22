WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — John Carillo, a convicted killer with an extensive history of attacks on correctional officers, has died at 84, the R.I. Department of Corrections (DOC) has confirmed.

Carillo was convicted of first-degree murder in 1973 for killing corrections officer Donald Price while in prison. He was also charged with stabbing another correctional officer with a handmade knife in 2018.

Carillo was convicted on two counts of assaulting a correctional officer in 1978. He also reportedly assaulted a staff member of the Massachusetts Department of Corrections in 1999.

Carillo died just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at Kent County Hospital, according to the DOC.