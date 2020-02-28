ACI inmate accused of attacking correctional officer

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An inmate at the ACI in Cranston charged with assaulting a correctional officer last year now stands accused of a similar crime, the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers (RIBCO) announced Thursday.

On Monday night, Douglas Nalls allegedly punched a correctional officer several times in the face while out on recreation, RIBCO said.

The officer managed to restrain Nalls, according to RIBCO. Nalls was then transferred to the Disciplinary Confinement Unit where he’ll be held pending a disciplinary hearing.

RIBCO noted that Nalls was being held at the ACI on a number of charges stemming from an assault on another correctional officer that took place on Nov. 7, 2019.