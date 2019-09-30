ACI inmate accused of assaulting officer due in court Wednesday

Live Now /
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An inmate accused of assaulting a correctional officer at the ACI is set to be arraigned before a judge on Wednesday, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Department of Corrections Spokesman J.R. Ventura said the officer was working at the high-security facility Sunday morning when he was attacked.

Ventura said the officer was able to restrain the inmate – identified as David Catalano – until backup arrived.

Catalano is currently serving a life sentence after prosecutors said he hit and killed a man at an East Greenwich gas station in 2009. When a North Kingstown police officer tried to arrest him, Catalano shot the officer with his own gun and drove off in his police cruiser, according to prosecutors.

It’s unclear at this time what charges Catalano will face in connection to Sunday’s alleged assault.

Ventura said when an inmate assaults a correctional officer, they will face disciplinary sanctions, though he wouldn’t provide any further details.

The incident remains under investigation by state police.

