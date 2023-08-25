CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fight between two ACI inmates spurred a lockdown Friday night, 12 News has learned.

Ryan Crowley, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, tells 12 News the fight broke out in Maximum Security just before 7 p.m.

Crowley said a correctional officer suffered minor injuries while breaking up the fight. That officer was treated offsite and has since returned to work.

Several officers in tactical gear were seen rushing into Maximum Security with batons and shields.

The ACI remains on lockdown at this time.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson only confirming that an incident at the ACI Maximum Security facility around 7pm has resulted in a lockdown. Cranston and RI State Police have also arrived and are staging in the area. @wpri12 https://t.co/p7s1VfhqFl pic.twitter.com/SsL7IMUZVs — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) August 26, 2023

This is a breaking news update and will be updated once more information is provided.