ACI guard arrested, charged with sending indecent material to minor

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police arrested a guard at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) Tuesday afternoon for allegedly sending indecent material to a minor online, according to R.I. State Police.

Thomas Nolan, 56, of Warwick, is charged with two counts of electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor.

Nolan’s arrest stems from an investigation led by members of the R.I. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Police said Nolan engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with someone online who he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.

Nolan has been employed by the Department of Corrections for 30 years, according to police. He was released on $50,000 bail following his arraignment and ordered to have limited internet use and no unsupervised contact with minors.

The investigation into Nolan is ongoing. Police said while there is no evidence at this time that other minors were involved, they’re asking anyone with information regarding Nolan to call (401) 921-1170.