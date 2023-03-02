CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An ACI employee and three prison inmates have been charged in connection with a scheme to smuggle a cell phone into the prison, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Inesa Vinarskaya (Courtesy: Rhode Island State Police)

Inesa Vinarskaya, 60, was arrested last August for passing a cell phone to an inmate while working as a contracted speech pathologist.

Neronha said one of Vinarskaya’s patients, 26-year-old Fredrick Dahn, paid her $1,200 to smuggle the phone into the prison.

Dahn then let another inmate, 31-year-old Sequoya Reels-Felder, use the phone, who in turn shared the device with his cellmate, 30-year-old Darrell Johnson.

An investigation was launched after correctional officers noticed “suspicious activity” among the inmates, according to a Rhode Island Department of Corrections spokesperson.

Neronha said Johnson and Reels-Felder were apprehended after they were caught attempting to flush the cell phone down the toilet.

Vinarskaya, Dahn, Reels-Felder and Johnson are facing numerous charges, including conveying a cell phone into the ACI, soliciting another to convey a cell phone into the ACI, possessing a cell phone while incarcerated and conspiracy.