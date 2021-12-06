ACI correctional officer accused of having sex with inmate

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A correctional officer at the ACI in Cranston is facing numerous charges after an investigation revealed he was having sex with an inmate, according to the R.I. Department of Corrections.

Department of Corrections spokesperson J.R. Ventura said Justin Troye, 36, was arrested on Sunday by the R.I. State Police.

Troye has been charged with three counts of having sexual relations with inmates, though Ventura clarified that the correctional officer had sex several times with one inmate and not multiple as the charges indicate.

Department of Corrections Director Patricia Coyne-Fague said the consequences for Troye’s actions will be “expeditious and severe.”

“We hold ourselves to the highest standards,” Coyne-Fague said. “Any employee who is found guilty of violating those standards and the public’s trust, will be held fully accountable for their actions. Any display of unethical behavior has the potential to tarnish the good work of the dedicated staff in this agency, and we have zero tolerance for it.”

Ventura said the R.I. State Police is taking the lead on investigating any inappropriate contact Troye has had with inmates.

“As with all cases currently under investigation, we need to make sure the judicial process is not obstructed and allow it to run its course,” he said.

Troye was arraigned and released on $10,000 personal recognizance Monday.

Specifics of the incidents in question have not yet been released.