Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

ACI correctional officer assaulted by inmate

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

David Catalano (Courtesy: Dept. of Corrections)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A correctional officer at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) was assaulted by an inmate at the High Security facility Sunday morning.

The officer was able to restrain the inmate until other staff arrived to provide back-up, according to Department of Corrections Spokesperson J.R. Ventura.

The officer was transported to the hospital and treated for a wound. He has since been released.

The inmate is identified as David Catalano, who is serving a life sentence along with consecutive sentences.

State Police are currently investigating Sunday’s incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams