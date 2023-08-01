CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers is sounding the alarm over a lack of recruits for this year’s R.I. Department of Corrections (RIDOC) training academy.

Richard Ferruccio, president of the R.I. Brotherhood of Correctional Officers, tells 12 News the upcoming class has only 16 recruits in it.

He said RIDOC hasn’t seen numbers like that since the 1980s.

“That was a class that we delayed to try and get the numbers up,” he said.

The initial goal, according to Ferruccio, was to recruit three classes of 50 correctional officers to bolster staffing at RIDOC’s six facilities.

But he said RIDOC isn’t attracting qualified candidates like it used to.

“These are abysmal numbers and they’re leading to potential problems,” Ferruccio said.

Those problems include dire staffing shortages in state prisons. Ferruccio said the lack of staffing has resulted in “ordering over,” which can quickly burn officers out.

“[Ordering over] means a correctional officer gets told before the end of their shift that they have to stay for another eight-hour shift,” he explained.

Target 12 revealed during an investigation back in 2019 that correctional officers statewide were increasingly working 32 hours straight.

While Ferruccio admits the overtime pay is a perk of the job, as the starting pay for a correctional officer starts at $60,000, those who are working more then 40 hours are burning out.

Ferruccio said sometimes those officers aren’t told until an hour before their shift ends that they need to stay for another one.

“It’s a difficult task for correctional officers to know coming to work that they’re not probably going to be able to go home until the end of the next shift,” he said.

The staffing shortages are also impacting inmates, according to Ferruccio, who are forced to halt activities when there aren’t enough officers on duty.

For example, he said the medium security prison has had to close the gymnasium and education spaces, as well as the auto body and clothing shops, due to a lack of staff.

He fears what continuing down this path could mean for RIDOC.

“If we fail to act on this in the next few months, or pay attention, we may see some serious changes at the ACI,” Ferruccio said. “We may be talking about National Guard activations. In other states right now, like New Hampshire, they’ve had their National Guard in there for a while.”

“We don’t ever want to see that happen in Rhode Island,” he continued.